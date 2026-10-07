Two Sentenced to Prison in Morgan County Court

By Gary Scott on October 7, 2026 at 9:43am

Two people were sentenced to prison in the Illinois Department of Corrections in Morgan County court Tuesday.

31-year-old Ryan Dyer, listed as homeless, was given 4 years in prison for meth possession.

Dyer was arrested in March of this year on the drug charge near the Jacksonville Public Library. Court records indicate he has a lengthy history of drug use.

Dyer must also pay a fine of $500.

And, 41-year-old Mario Jackson of the 300 block of South East was given 2 and a half years in prison for retail theft.

He admitted to taking a pair of glasses from Bard Optical in July.

Eight other counts, including aggravated battery were dropped in the plea agreement.

Jackson has repeatedly ignored notices to appear in court.