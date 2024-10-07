Two Sentenced to Probation in Pike Co. Cases

A New Canton man facing several drug charges after warrant searches at his home on three occasions has been sentenced to probation and local jail time in Pike County.

30-year old Richard D. Bernard pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams stemming from a January 26th arrest that also was a part of a domestic violence arrest while Bernard was on pretrial release for drug charges.

On the evening of Thursday, August 17, 2023 the Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court authorized search warrant at a home in the 200 block of N. Walnut Street in New Canton. Subsequently, methamphetamine, methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia, and ammunition were located and seized.

A second court-authorized search warrant was executed on a machine shed located on 220th Street in New Canton. As a result, deputies seized methamphetamine and methamphetamine related drug paraphernalia. Bernard was arrested for guns and drugs charges as a result of both of those search warrants last year.

On Tuesday, Judge J. Frank McCartney accepted Bernard’s plea and sentenced him to 2 years probation, ordered payment of a county fine, and ordered Bernard to serve 100 days in the Pike County Jail with credit for 11 days served.

A woman involved in a theft from a cash changing machine at a Barry truck stop last year has been sentenced to probation time.

28-year old Echo L. Brewington of Quincy pleaded guilty to theft of property between $500-$10,000. Brewington and co-defendant Christopher McCorkle of Clinton were arrested by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies on October 29, 2023 at the Ice House Motel in Barry after an investigation into someone taking money from a cash changing machine in the gaming area at the Barry Travel Plaza.

McCorkle pleaded guilty to his role in the crime on September 6th and was sentence to prison last month. Brewington was sentenced on Tuesday by Pike County Judge J. Frank McCartney to 30 months of adult probation, and ordered payment of a county fine and restitution to the Barry Travel Plaza. She was given credit for 6 days served in the Pike County Jail.