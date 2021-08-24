Two Seriously Injured in Three Vehicle Accident Near Waverly

Two people were airlifted following a three-vehicle crash on Route 104 just east of Waverly this afternoon.

Waverly EMS, Police, and fire rescue responded to the scene at the intersection of Route 104 and East Vandalia Street just east of Waverly

According to an on-scene preliminary report by Morgan County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Brent Penner, an older Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound when it struck the rear of a compact sedan which then traveled into the path of another compact sedan heading eastbound.

Both the driver of the second vehicle and one other person from the scene were airlifted to area hospitals with serious injuries.

An Air Evac helicopter lands as the helicopter in the foreground readies for take-off behind Waverly High School Tuesday afternoon.

The injured were transported by ambulance to a field behind Waverly high school where they were loaded onto one Air Evac and one unidentified helicopter.

Lieutenant Penner says the driver of the suburban was uninsured and is being detained on a charge of driving with a revoked license. He says a full report of the accident will not be available until sometime tomorrow. The road was reopened to both lanes of traffic at approximately 4:15 pm.

Agencies involved in the emergency response included the Waverly Police, EMS and Fire Rescue, Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputies, LifeStar EMS, and Medics First EMS.