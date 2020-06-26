Two Sheriff Departments Combine On Major Drug Arrest on IL Rte 267

The Cass and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office concluded a joint drug investigation today with an arrest.

35 year old Bruce R. Hacker of Beardstown was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 267 by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 unit. Hacker was arrested following the seizure of a large cache of drugs and a stolen firearm.

In a press release from Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn, Hacker is being cited for methamphetamine trafficking, methamphetamine delivery, possession of methamphetamine between 100-400 grams, possession of a stolen firearm, armed habitual criminal intent, possession of hypodermic syringes and needles, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The approximate street value of the methamphetamine seized is approximately $30,000.

During the arrest, Cass County K9 officer Nitro alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was performed, and the methamphetamine and stolen firearm were located.

Hacker and 31 year old Derek A Mitchell of Beardstown were previously arrested by Greenfield Police on Monday in a traffic stop. Hacker was charged with driving on a suspended license and later posted bond and was released. Mitchell was cited for possession of methamphetamine and currently remains lodged at the Greene County Jail.

Hacker is currently lodged in the Morgan County Jail. Assisting in the investigation was the Greenfield Police Department, ISP District 9, and the Central Illinois Enforcement Group.