Two Special Classic Games Coming

The next two classic broadcasts from WEAI have special meaning to many of us here at the radio station.

We start this Friday with a basketball game from January of 2013. It was a game in Chatham between JHS and Glenwood. It marked the final time that Jerry Symons would work a game with his partner, Don Hamilton. Jerry and Don were co-owners here at the station.

The other game is one from February 1st of 2013, when Jerry worked a game with Mark Whalen. It marked the final game broadcast by Symons.

JHS would win both games.

Both broadcasts will begins at 6 PM, and each will be on the next two Friday nights.