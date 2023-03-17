Two Springfield IL Lottery Workers Charged For Alleged Thefts of Instant Lottery Tickets

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has charged two Illinois Department of the Lottery employees from Springfield for allegedly stealing books of instant lottery tickets and redeeming winning tickets for cash.

57-year old Dean F. Derrick was charged today with our counts of theft of governmental property greater than $500 but less than $10,000, Class 2 felonies punishable by three to seven years in prison; seven counts of official misconduct, Class 3 felonies punishable by two to five years in prison; and three counts of wire fraud, Class 3 felonies punishable by two to five years in prison.

Derrick surrendered himself to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Department yesterday morning after an arrest warrant was issued.

The AG’s Office has also charged 24-year old Frazier R. Mack of Springfield with two counts of theft of governmental property greater than $500 but less than $10,000, Class 2 felonies punishable by three to seven years in prison. Mack was also arrested yesterday.

Both men’s bond was set at $15,000. Both have posted bond and been released. Both are due in Sangamon County Court for a first appearance on March 30th.

According to a press release from the AG’s Office, Derrick allegedly stole books of instant lottery tickets from retailers while working in his official capacity as a Lottery sales representative for the Illinois Lottery. Derrick removed certain books, which he then took to separate retailers to redeem for prize money. Raoul alleges Derrick gave a certain number of stolen winning tickets to Mack, who also redeemed the winning tickets. The alleged offenses occurred between March 23, 2022 and April 13, 2022.

Members of the Illinois State Police and Illinois Lottery investigated the incident. The AG’s Public Integrity Bureau is prosecuting the case.