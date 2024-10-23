Two Springfield Men Killed in Crash on Veterans Parkway in Springfield

Two people were killed on the west side of Springfield overnight Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision.

According to a report from the Illinois State Police, troopers responded to Veterans Parkway at Jefferson Street just before midnight. A purple Buick Allure was traveling southbound on Veterans Parkway and was stopped at a stop light. A Red Hyundai Accent was also traveling southbound and failed to reduce speed and struck the rear of the Buick Allure.

The Buick Allure caught fire and the driver, a 40-year-old male from Springfield was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the Hyundai, a 28-year-old male from Springfield was taken to a Springfield hospital and succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. WICS Newschannel 20 reports that lane closures were in place until shortly before 6 o’clock Tuesday morning.

The identity of the decedents are being withheld pending next of kin notification. The deaths remain under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office.