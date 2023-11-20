Two Springfield Residents Charged by AG’s Office For Forging FOID Applications

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday it had charged two Sangamon County residents with forgery and allegedly falsifying information on their Firearm Owners Identification Card applications submitted to the State Police.

33-year old Jasmine Williams of Springfield was charged in Sangamon County Circuit Court with two counts of unlawful violation of the Firearms Owners Identification Card Act, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison; and two counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. Her next court appearance is Dec. 4th.

23-year old Edracio Crumb, also of Springfield was charged with two counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison. His next court appearance is Dec. 11th.

Raoul’s office alleges that in 2022 Williams and Crumb knowingly forged a FOID application and then delivered it to the ISP. In addition to the forgery, Williams allegedly lied on her FOID applications.

Both are currently free on their own recognizance pending their appearances in court.