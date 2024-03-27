Two St. Louis Men Arrested For Drugs, Weapons Charges in White Hall Traffic Stop

Two individuals from out of state were arrested in a traffic stop in White Hall two weeks ago on weapons and drug charges.

More information obtained on the arrest by the Greene Prairie Press indicates that at approximately 12:30 in the morning on March 14th, a White Hall Police officer stopped a 2017 Kia SUV for a minor traffic infraction along Main Street.

Upon initial contact with the vehicle’s occupants, the report says that a passenger in the vehicle provided a fictitious name to the officer. The officer was also said to have developed probable cause that narcotics were in the vehicle.

Cross (left) and Jefferson (right)

Upon further investigation and search of the vehicle, the officer discovered a modified Glock 22 handgun for fully automatic discharge and a .40 caliber handgun with a loaded, extended magazine in the passenger side of the vehicle. A substance believed to be heroin, pills, and large amounts of currency were also located and seized during the search. The officer then arrested the driver and passenger of the vehicle, 20-year old Kai Cross and 19-year old Jalin T. Jefferson, both of St. Louis, Missouri.

Both men have been charged with illegal possession of an automatic weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle.

Both were booked into the Greene County Jail and given a first appearance court date of April 15th.