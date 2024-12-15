Two Subjects Arrested After Disturbances In Front of Downtown Bars

Jacksonville Police arrested two subjects in separate disturbances at downtown bars overnight.

Officers were called to a fight in front of The Emporium in the 200 block of East State Street at 12:38AM Sunday. One of the subjects was said to have a weapon. Upon arrival, officers separated multiple subjects and upon further investigation arrested 24-year old Jordan J. Dossett of the 300 block of East Beecher Avenue for unlawful use of a weapon. Police reports say that Dossett brandished a firearm during the disturbance. Dossett’s status is currently unknown.

Officers responded to a second disturbance involving multiple subjects in the 200 block of West Morgan Street near The Depot at 1:40AM Sunday. Upon arrival, officers separated multiple subjects engaged in a fist fight and issued multiple city ordinance violations for fighting in public. Officers also arrested 46-year old Vicky L. Basham of Winchester on a Scott County warrant for contempt of court. She is currently being held at the Morgan County Jail.