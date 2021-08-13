Two Suspects Arrested In String of Burglaries and Car Burglaries near Greenfield

Greenfield Police made an arrest yesterday evening in connection to an ongoing investigation to multiple burglaries and car burglaries.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 18 year old Darrius D. Williams of Greenfield has been arrested on multiple charges and is being held without bail in connection to these various incidents. A 16 year old juvenile has also been arrested and charged in connection to these incidents as well.

Greenfield Police says they are continuing their investigation to recover and identify stolen property. The Greenfield Police also wish to remind the northern Greene County area to keep valuables out of sight in parked vehicles and to ensure vehicles, outbuildings, and garages are locked.

Further details and information on charges against Williams are forthcoming from the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office.