Two Suspicious Fires on Hardin

By Gary Scott on January 19, 2026 at 10:23am

A couple of suspicious fires were reported on Hardin Avenue in Jacksonville and South Jacksonville over the weekend.

Both were garage fires.

The first was called in about 4:15 Saturday morning at 1608 Hardin. Fire chief Rich Evans says there were heavy flames at the back of the garage, and the fire got inside the structure.

Evans says firemen were able to knock down the fire quickly, but damage was estimated be worth about $10-thousand.

The other call came last night in the 700 block of Hardin. Jacksonville firemen says the blaze was put out quickly, and there was little damage to the garage.

Both started at the rear of the garages, and appear to be very similar.

For that reason, the state marshall’s office was called in to investigate a possible arson.

No one was hurt in either fire.