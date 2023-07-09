Two Teenagers Arrested on Weapons Charges

Jacksonville Police arrested two teenagers on weapons charges after a disturbance on the city’s north side on Saturday night.

Officers were called to North Clay and the 300 block of East Walnut at 7:48PM Saturday. The complainant told police that they witnessed several Black teenagers at Minnie Barr Park retrieve a pistol after an altercation on the basketball courts. They reported that one of the teenagers held the pistol in the waistband of his sweatpants before leaving the area in a passenger car heading westbound on Walnut Street.

Approximately five minutes later, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of West Walnut Street and arrested two passengers in the vehicle. Police say they found two loaded pistols in the vehicle during a search.



18-year old Demorion J. Harris of the 1200 block of Lincoln Avenue and a 15-year old male juvenile were each cited for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Both were later booked into the Morgan County Jail. Their status this morning is unknown.