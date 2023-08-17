Two Juveniles Injured in South Main Crash Involving Dump Truck

Two teenagers were injured in a two-car crash at South Main and East Vandalia Tuesday night.

According to a report from South Jacksonville Police, a 16-year old female juvenile said they were turning southbound from East Vandalia with a green light when their white pickup truck was struck by a dump truck driven by 44-year old Jason R. Gonzalez of Bonne Terre, Missouri that was traveling southbound on South Main Street just after 7PM.

Gonzalez offered a different statement to officers, according to the report, saying that he was traveling southbound on South Main when the light was green and the pickup truck had proceeded into the intersection causing his dump truck to strike the front right side of their pickup.

Airbags were deployed on the juvenile’s truck and it received disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.

The juvenile along with a 10-year old female passenger suffered minor facial and/or head injuries and were transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment. Gonzalez refused medical treatment and the dump truck was able to be driven from the scene.

No citations in the crash have been issued at this time, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing.