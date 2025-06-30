Two Vehicle Accident on East Morton Near I-72

By Seth Gabriel on June 30, 2025 at 3:26pm

A car was overturned in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on East Morton Ave.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident at approximately 12:40 pm Monday on East Morton just West of the I-72 exit. Jacksonville Police, Jacksonville Fire Department, and several other emergency vehicles were at the scene.

One of the vehicles involved was a car that was overturned in the median. There was at least one injury. No other details have been provided at this time.

WLDS/WEAI news will provide more information once it’s available.