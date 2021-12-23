Two-Vehicle Accident Sends One to Hospital Wednesday

By Jeremy Coumbes on December 23, 2021 at 8:56am

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident at a busy Jacksonville intersection yesterday afternoon.

Jacksonville Police, Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS responded to a call of a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Morton Avenue and Lincoln Avenue at 3:35 yesterday afternoon.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Walter E. Ballard of the 600 block of West Street collided with a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Adam S. West of the 900 block of W. Lafayette.

Ballard was taken by ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries. According to a report by the Jacksonville Journal-Courier, Ballard had to be extracted from the vehicle and was semiconscious when first responders arrived.

Ballard was later issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device.