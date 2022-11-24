Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Truck to Strike Utility Pole on Jacksonville’s North End

No one was injured in a two-vehicle collision after one of the vehicles struck a utility pole Tuesday morning.

Jacksonville Police, the Jacksonville Fire Department, and LifeStar EMS were called to the intersection of West Lafayette and North Diamond at 9:23AM Tuesday.

According to a police report, a white Chevy truck driven by 33 year old Richard B. Jackson of the 1000 block of North Fayette was traveling eastbound on West Lafayette near the intersection of North Diamond. Jackson told police that a white Chevy hatchback was southbound at the stop sign on North Diamond before the vehicle proceeded into the intersection. Jackson said his truck’s front end then struck the front, passenger side of the hatchback, before striking a power pole and coming to rest. The hatchback came to rest on a curb in front of a residence on the south side of the roadway along West Lafayette.

The driver of the hatchback, 80 year old Marine E. Hemphill of the 700 block of Grove Street said she did not remember what happened to cause the collision. Hemphill was evaluated by EMS at the scene, and police say she refused further treatment. Jackson did not complain of any injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Hemphill was cited for failure to yield at an intersection stop and given a notice to appear in Morgan County Court.