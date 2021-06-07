Two-Vehicle Crash In Brown County Sends Multiple People To Hospital

Illinois State Police District 20 Troopers responded to two-vehicle crash with multiple injured individuals just west of Mt. Sterling yesterday evening.

According to a state police report, a white 2018 Ford Fusion driven by 23 year old Carson S. Gay of Quincy was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 24 near 035E Street west of Mt. Sterling, and for an unknown reason, crossed the center line of traffic and collided head on with a Red 2012 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan driven by 36 year old Molly R. Bunge of Camp Point.

Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for multiple injuries. Bunge’s passengers: 35 year old Scott W. Bunge, a 16 year old female juvenile, and a 7 year old female juvenile were also transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.

Gay was later issued a citation for improper lane usage.