Two-Vehicle Crash In Jacksonville’s North End Sends One To Hospital

By Benjamin Cox on March 8, 2022 at 9:19am

One person was injured in a two vehicle crash on Jacksonville’s north side at mid-day yesterday.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of North Church and West Walnut at 11:42AM.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 58 year old Lynn M. Bohlmann of the 400 block of West Oak Street was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on North Church Street at the intersection of West Walnut Street. Bohlmann told police that she started into the intersection when she was struck by a vehicle driven by 75 year old Merle W. Dufelmeier of the 1600 block of Concord who was traveling westbound on Walnut.

Bohlmann’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front passenger side causing airbag deployment. Dufelmeier’s vehicle sustained disabling damage to the driver’s side front bumper, wheel, and quarter panel.

Dufelmeier was transported from the scene by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Bohlmann was later cited for Failure to Yield at an intersection.