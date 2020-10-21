Two Vehicle Crash in Schuyler County Claims Life of Missouri Man

A two vehicle accident claimed the life of a Missouri man in Schuyler County this morning.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Sugar Grove Road and Illinois Route 103 north west of Beardstown in Schuyler County.

According to Illinois State Police reports, at 6:50 am, a 2011 White Ford driven by a 37 year old male of Callao, Missouri was traveling southbound on Sugar Grove Road when the driver disobeyed a stop sign at the intersection of route 103.

A 2014 black Ford vehicle driven by 31 year old Briana Arenz of Beardstown was traveling westbound on Route 103, and struck the white Ford vehicle. Arenz’s vehicle was pushed across Route 103 to the south by the black Ford, which then continued off the roadway and came to rest on private property.

The driver of the black Ford vehicle was pronounced deceased, his identity is being withheld by authorities at this time pending the notification of next of kin.

Arenz was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Illinois State Police Officials say both lanes of Route 103 were closed for approximately four hours this morning during the traffic crash investigation. Both lanes were reopened at 11:00 am.

The incident is still under investigation at this time.