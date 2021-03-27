Two Vehicle Crash in Scott County sends 2 to Area Hospitals

Two vehicles collided on Interstate 72 near Bluffs early this morning, sending two out-of-town women to area hospitals.

According to Illinois State Police District 20 reports, a black 2014 Chevy Malibu driven by 40 year old Heather N. Alexander of West Allis, Wisconsin was stopped on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 72 at milepost 47, approximately 1 mile east of Bluffs at approximately 3:30 this morning. A white 2015 International semi tractor-trailer driven by 28 year old Tina M. Holey of Scottsville, Michigan was traveling eastbound on Interstate 72 at the same location, and allegedly sideswiped Alexander’s vehicle as it was stopped on the shoulder of the road. Holey then lost control of the semi, left the roadway and overturned on its right side on the right shoulder. Eastbound lanes were temporarily closed and diverted off the interstate until approximately 12:45 this afternoon while the semi was removed from the roadway.

Holey was airlifted to an area hospital with moderate, but non-life threatening injuries. Alexander was transported by EMS from the scene to an area hospital for unknown injuries. Holey has been cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Alexander has been cited for parking where prohibited.