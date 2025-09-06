Two Vehicle Drag Race on Morton Ave Results in Crash, One Arrested

Jacksonville Police made an arrest Friday night after responding to a two-vehicle drag race on Morton Ave that resulted in a head-on collision shortly before midnight.

Two vehicles, a silver SUV and a dark colored sedan, were seen racing each other down Morton at a high rate of speed. One of the vehicles was driven by 20-year-old Firmin Alidjinou of the 1800 block of South Main st. Alidjinou was arrested after he fled from police after an officer initiated a traffic stop.

After fleeing from the officer, Alidjinou turned onto Tendick Street and struck another vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Kirsten Pierson of the 400 block of Laurel Dr. The accident resulted in extensive damage to both vehicles. Both vehicles had to be towed, and no injuries were reported.

Alidjinou was charged with Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding a Peace Officer. He was also arrested on a valid Cass County warrant for Contempt of Court.