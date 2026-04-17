Two Wanted in Morgan

By Gary Scott on April 17, 2026 at 10:49am

Two men wanted on warrants make up the most wanted for Morgan-Scott-Cass Crimestoppers this weekend.

One of the two is 25-year-old Tydon Austin. He is wanted for control substance delivery, resisting police and driving with a revoked license.

His last known address was on Gardendale Drive in Jacksonville.

Austin is a black male, weighing 188 pounds and standing 5-8. He has brush cut black hair with brown eyes.

He is also wanted in Montgomery County.

The other suspect is 34-year-old Adam Lacy. Lacy is a white male weighing 152 pounds and is 5-6.

Lacy is wanted for failure to appear in court for theft, and is also wanted in Pike County.

His last known address was in rural Pittsfield.

He wears brush cut brown hair, and has hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about either of these two men is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300, or report their whereabouts on the Crimestoppers website or Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.