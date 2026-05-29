Two Wanted on Drug Charges

By Gary Scott on May 29, 2026 at 1:34pm

Two people wanted on drug charges are in the spotlight in this week’s Crimestoppers most wanted post for Morgan, Scott and Cass counties.

One of the suspects is identified as 40-year-old Kyle Hunnicutt, who is reported to have last lived on Sheffield Lane in Jacksonville.

Hunnicutt is wanted for meth possession.

Hunnicutt is a white male, standing 5-11 and weighing 200 pounds. He has brown brush cut hair, and blue eyes.

The other suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Drake Nelson Batty, who was reported to have last lived in the 800 block of North Prairie.

Batty is wanted for controlled substance possession.

Batty is a white male, standing 5-9, and weighing 125 pounds.

He has blonde hair with blue eyes.

Anyone who might know of either of these two suspects location is urged to call Crimestoppers at 243-7300. They can also report at the Facebook page or website.

Cash rewards are offered for tips that lead to arrests.