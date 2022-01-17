Two Weekend Traffic Incidents Lead to Three Drug Arrests in Pike

Three people were arrested on drug charges in two separate incidents in Pike County over the weekend.

More information has become available about a pair of arrests we reported over the mid-day. According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, on Saturday at approximately 11:00 am, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a jack-knifed truck and trailer on the west edge of Hull where the caller indicated a man and woman were fighting with each other.

Subsequent to investigation, the driver, 37-year-old Jennifer P. Lundell, of Staples, MN, and the passenger, 37-year-old Elijah P. Sarbaum, of Motley, MN were arrested on charges of unlawful possession with intent to deliver between 15 and 100 grams of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of cannabis.

Both Lundell and Sarbaum remain lodged in the Pike County Jail. Greenwood says the incident remains under investigation and further charges are likely.

In a separate announcement from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office today, a Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a late model Mitsubishi just after 6:00 pm Friday on North Jackson Street in Pittsfield.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Phillip P. Barnes of Pittsfield was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Barnes was lodged at the Pike County Jail. Greenwood says the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Pittsfield Police Department.

Barnes