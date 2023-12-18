Two Women Arrested After Physical Disturbance at Wal-Mart on Saturday

Jacksonville Police arrested two women at Wal-Mart Saturday afternoon after a reported fight inside the store.

Officers were dispatched for a physical disturbance at the store at 3:20 in the afternoon Saturday and upon arrival, located and arrested 46-year old Vonnice F. Hart of the 800 block of North Main Street. Hart had previously been served a letter of no trespass to the store. Hart was cited for criminal trespass to real property and later released with a notice to appear in court.

During the investigation of the physical disturbance, officers located a suspect in relation to two cases from this fall.

19-year old Montiara S. McGee, also of the 800 block of North Main Street, was cited for battery in connection to a large fight that occurred in the 900 block of Doolin Avenue on October 8th and battery and disorderly conduct for allegedly starting a fight with the owner of VIP Smoke Shop in the 1200 block of West Morton Avenue on the evening of November 29th.

McGee was later released with a notice to appear in court.