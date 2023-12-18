Two Women Arrested on Drug Charges in IL River Road Traffic Stop

By Benjamin Cox on December 18, 2023 at 7:56am

Two women were arrested last week in a traffic stop on the River Road in Calhoun County after a traffic stop.

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, December 11th, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on the Illinois River Road near Meppen.

Subsequent to an investigation, the deputy arrested the driver, 61-year old Karen A. Bray of Medora for driving under the influence of drugs, operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and improper lane usage.

The deputy also arrested a passenger, 60-year old Teresa Blanco of Jerseyville for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both women were taken without incident to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, booked, and later released with a notice to appear in court.