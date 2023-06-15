Two Women Injured in West Morton Crash

Two women were injured in a motor vehicle crash on West Morton Avenue yesterday morning.

Initial calls to dispatch of a two-vehicle crash with injuries were reported at 10:22AM from the 1200 block of West Morton Avenue.

According to a police report, a vehicle driven by 78-year old Catherine J. Bettis of Roodhouse was pulling out of the parking lot in front of Take 5 Oil Change in the 1200 block of West Morton and is alleged to have failed to yield the right of way to a white SUV driven by 26-year old Madison M. Harbaugh of Murrayville that was traveling eastbound on West Morton Avenue in the outside lane.

Harbaugh’s SUV struck Bettis’ vehicle causing disabling front end damage to the white SUV as well as causing disabling rear driver’s side damage to Bettis’ vehicle. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Bettis was transported from the scene via ambulance to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for a head laceration. Harbaugh later complained of neck pain and was transported to an area medical facility by private vehicle.

Bettis was later issued a citation for failure to yield from a private drive. Diversion of traffic and clean up took approximately an hour and a half before both lanes of traffic were reopened on Morton Avenue.