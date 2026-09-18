Two Women Most Wanted

By Gary Scott on September 18, 2026 at 11:16am

Two women are highlighted on the most wanted posting by Morgan-Cass-Scott Crimestoppers.

One of the two is 27-year-old Samantha Holmes. She is wanted for burglary and driving with a suspended license. She is also wanted in Sangamon and Macon counties.

Holmes is a white female who weighs 130 pounds, and stands 5-2.

She has long brown hair and brown eyes. Her last known address is the 16-hundred block of South Clay.

The other suspect is 28-year-old Brittany Luckett, once of Meredosia. Luckett is wanted for driving with a suspended license.

Luckett is 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighs 142 pounds.

She is a white female and has hazel eyes and long brown hair.

Crimestoppers asks that anyone who might have an idea as to where these suspects are to call 243-7300, or report it to the website or Facebook page.

All tips are anonymous, and cash rewards are offered.