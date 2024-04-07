Two Women Sentenced For Participation in February Robbery Case in Jacksonville

Two Jacksonville women who were arrested as a part of a group for an alleged armed robbery in February pleaded guilty to robbery charges in Morgan County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

36-year old Brandi L. Buchanan and 31-year old Alex L. Wood, both listed as homeless, pleaded guilty to Class 2 felony robbery charges in Morgan County Court on Wednesday. Buchanan & Wood were arrested along with 52-year old Douglas J. Wanless of the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard and 28-year old Michael E. Trowbridge of the 300 block of South Clay Avenue on February 3rd by Jacksonville Police after a man reported being robbed of his wallet at knife point near East Independence Avenue and Illinois Avenue.

A Class X felony charge of armed robbery was dropped per the pleas in both cases.

Both women were sentenced to 3 ½ years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, 1 year of mandatory supervised release, and ordered to pay a $500 county fine. Each was given credit for 61 days served in the Morgan County Jail.

Wanless is scheduled for a 402 Conference with the court on May 7th. Trowbridge will have a final jury pre-trial conference in his case, also on May 7th.