Twyford BBQ & Catering Leaving IL for Puerto Rico

A well-known food truck and catering business is leaving Illinois. Twyford BBQ & Catering announced late yesterday evening that their business would be dissolving in Illinois and moving to Playa Jobos, Puerto Rico effective immediately.

In the post to the business’ social media platforms, Twyford BBQ says they finalized the move last Thursday. In the post, they cite the current economic conditions in the state as well as the forthcoming Lincoln Land Wind Project as reasons for moving.

The Twyfords thanked their family, friends, customers, clients, and patrons for their 12 years of service to the area.