Twyford BBQ & Catering To Return to Central IL

A former Jacksonville business is returning home. Twyford BBQ and Catering announced on its Facebook Page on Monday afternoon that they will be returning to Central Illinois in the coming months.

Twyford’s ended operations in the Jacksonville area in September 2020 and moved the business to Playa Lobos, Puerto Rico. Owner Randy Twyford at the time cited Illinois’ business climate as well as the Lincoln Land Wind Project being built near his home in rural Jacksonville for his reasons for leaving.

Citing an unexpected opportunity, a business in Isabela, Puerto Rico approached Twyford to purchase their business in order to expand its own operations. Twyford said he took the deal and will be returning to Central Illinois to offer his mobile food truck and catering services once again. Twyford BBQ and Catering has been in operation since 2007.