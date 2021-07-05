Tyson Recalls 8 Million Pounds of Ready-To-Eat Chicken

Tyson has issued a massive recall on ready-to-eat chicken products.

8 million pounds of the ready-to-eat chicken has been recalled due to risk of listeria infection.

The products were produced between December 26, 2020, and April 13th according to the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service.

These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and Department of Defense locations. FSIS has been notified of at least 3 people who have fallen ill, one of which died.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in freezers. The recalled items should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.