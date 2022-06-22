U-Haul Burns on I-72 in Scott County on Monday

Illinois State Police District 20 troopers responded to a U-Haul that caught fire on Interstate 72 in Scott County late Monday afternoon.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles starting around 4:20PM Monday as a ball of flames engulfed the vehicle, which was towing a trailer eastbound with a blue Subaru on it, according to Quincy’s WGEM.

The fire occurred about 2.5 miles east of the Illinois Route 100/Bluffs exit. According to ISP officials, both occupants were able to safely exit the vehicle before it went up in flames. ISP says that the interstate was reduced to one lane eastbound for an undetermined number of hours while the fire was extinguished.

No other information about the incident is available.