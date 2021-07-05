U of I to Cut NPR Illinois Funding

Illinois public radio will be losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in state support over the next few years.

WMAY in Springfield reports that the University of Illinois-Springfield is cutting NPR Illinois’ budget. NPR Illinois had received more than $400,000 a year from the school where the broadcasting service is based.

The Illinois Times reports that post-pandemic budget cuts will mean that funding is phased out over the next four years. UIS sustained a $7 million budget deficit last year. UIS will continue to provide and maintain operational space for NPR Illinois to continue broadcasting.

NPR Illinois says it will work to make up the gap through private donations.