U.S. 67 Under Construction in Morgan County Through October

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a 10-mile maintenance project on U.S. 67 in Morgan County, between Gravel Springs Road and West Morton Avenue in Jacksonville has started.

The scope of this $4 million project, which includes placing a protective thin layer of asphalt over the existing concrete, is part of IDOT’s Transportation Asset Management Plan. The project is intended to extend the lifespan of the existing driving surface in order to delay more costly pavement rehabilitation.

Traffic will be maintained using flaggers, cones, and message boards for the various traffic control operations. Lane closures will be necessary but at least one lane of traffic in both directions will be open. This project is scheduled to be completed near the end of October.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices, and be alert for workers and equipment.

To stay up to date on construction projects by IDOT in the area follow IDOT District 6 on Twitter or visit gettingaroundillinois.com.