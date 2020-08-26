U.S. Cellular Offering Grants to K-12 Non-Profit Organizations

A local cellphone service provider is helping youth organizations raise funds through a special program. The U.S. Cellular Community Connections program offers up to $1,000 for community K-12 youth organizations needing funds for various needs.

Carrie Guilliams, spokesperson for US Cellular says its a fairly simple process for youth group organizations to get funding through the program: “The way that it works is really easy. A group organizer signs up at U.S. Cellular.com/CommunityConnections. Then, from there, you have 14 days to gather everyone you can. Rally your friends, family, supporters, whomever you can think of, and all they need to do is take short surveys, watch short videos, or even just follow U.S. Cellular on social media. Each of these activities earns money to the group or team up to $1,000. Any one of those groups in the K-12 age group can earn that money in Jacksonville. They can have multiple groups participate at the same time.”

Guilliams says that the program has been in existence since 2015 and Jacksonville area groups have been participating since then. She says it’s a way for people to raise funds without having to go door-to-door to sell something, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guilliams says its important to have everyone on board with the program to maximize the earning potential: “One thing to keep in mind is that everyone needs to do this together. You do need to make sure that even if you are a small group, you still have the opportunity to make this a large program for yourself, so you’ve got to get people involved. At the Community Connections website, it does make it easy for you to reach out on social media. You’ve got to make sure to get engaged and be supportive of your own group and get excited so you can absolutely earn those funds.”

Guilliams says you can go to the Jacksonville U.S. Cellular store at 1900 West Morton Avenue or visit the programs website: communityconnections.uscellular.com.