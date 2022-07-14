U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals.



U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.

According to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, Lowe was involved in a home invasion incident in Beardstown on July 5th where Lowe, 22 year old Jordan M. Horrer of Beardstown, and 39 year old John J. Hennings of Beardstown entered a residence with the homeowner present.

Hennings and Horrer were out on mandatory supervised release at the time of the incident, and have since been returned to the Illinois Department of Corrections after an arrest on parole violations.

Cass County State’s Attorney Craig Miller says the charges against Lowe are new and he is currently awaiting a first appearance in court. Miller says investigation and details about the July 5th incident are pending as the investigation remains open and ongoing.

Lowe remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.