U.S. Marshals Searching For Armed & Dangerous Fugitive

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Office are searching for a man they say is armed and dangerous and on the run.

37-year old Tyson A. Hays is wanted on a parole violation warrant. He was last seen in Garrett, Illinois on Thursday, when he ran from a parole officer when they were trying to take him into custody to return to prison. Hays is believed to be driving a beat up white 1991 Ford F-150 with license plate number 3490361B.

According to IDOC records, Hays was convicted in 2017 in Piatt County for possession of a weapon by a felon and in Douglas County for aggravated battery to a peace officer. He was paroled on February 28th on both charges and was serving a term of parole at the time of his escape.

Hays is a white male with strawberry blonde or red hair. He stands approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has a tattoo on his right arm of a skull that reads “In Memory of Duston,” a tattoo on his left leg of 3 skulls, and a tattoo on his left hand with a peace sign in a web. He may have a scraggly beard.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact the US Marshals Service, the IDOC Parole Office, and local law enforcement agencies.