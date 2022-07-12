U.S. Stamp Prices Increase

Sending a letter or paying a bill has gotten more expensive.

The US Postal Service is raising the price of stamps. The price of a forever stamp bumped from 58 cents to 60 cents per stamp on Sunday.

All stamps, including metered stamps for letters, domestic postcards, and additional ounces for letters are increased by four cents, while the price of an international letter jumped ten cents to $1.40 per piece of mail.

According to the USPS, as inflation and increased operating expenses continue, these price adjustments will help with the implementation of the Delivering for America plan, including a $40 billion investment in core Postal Service infrastructure over the next ten years.

The last time stamp prices rose was in August 2021 when the price rose from 55 cents to 58 cents.