Uihlein Donates $1 Million to Bailey Gubernatorial Campaign

Another wealthy Illinois business man has weighed in on the Republican gubernatorial nominee race with a major donation.

Business supply company CEO Richard Uihlein of Lake Forest is giving $1 million to State Senator and GOP candidate for governor Darren Bailey. Uihlein is the CEO of of the packing and shipping firm Uline.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Uihlein and his wife Elizabeth have donated nearly $31.5 million to Republican candidates and causes since 1998.

The donation will give a lift to Bailey in the crowded GOP primary, and Bailey said on a Facebook video yesterday it was an “initial” donation with a promise of more to come.

Uihlein’s donation to Bailey comes just days after billionaire Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of the Citadel investment firm, gave $20 million to rival candidate Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

Republicans are trying to match the $125 million that Democratic Governor JB Pritzker has donated to his own campaign since last year.