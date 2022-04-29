UIS Ad Hoc Faculty Committee Votes ‘No Confidence’ on UIS Provost & Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs

Members of an ad hoc committee of faculty at the University of Illinois Springfield announced yesterday that they had recently voted “no confidence” in the school’s provost Dennis Papini.

In a press release to the media, members of the committee cited enrollment mismanagement, creation of a toxic campus climate, and misallocation of university resources of their reasoning behind the vote.

According to the press release, 74.5% of the committee consisting of tenured and tenure-track faculty placed their vote of “no confidence” in Papini in writing to University of Illinois President Tim Killeen, the board of trustees, and incoming UIS chancellor Janet Gooch.

Papini has been in the position of UIS’s provost and vice chancellor of academic affairs since July 2017.