UIS Profs back in Classrooms

By Gary Scott on April 21, 2026 at 9:23am

A tentative agreement has returned tenure and tenure tack professors to the University of Illinois at Springfield classrooms yesterday.

The State Journal Register says the groups reached an agreement with the University late Sunday night.

Members of the UIS United Faculty have been on strike since April 3rd with salary increases at the heart of the negotiations.

Classes were expected to return to their regular schedules, though students were encouraged to check updates.

Both sides still need to approve it.

Union president Dathan Powell, who is an art, music and theatre professor at UIS, accused UIS Chancellor Janet Gooch of intentionally prolonging the strike through her..quote, callous inaction.

Powell says professors decided to head back to the classrooms for the sake of the students.

This is the first work stoppage at the university since 2017.