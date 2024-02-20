UIS Waiving Transfer Fee For 3 Area Community Colleges

By Benjamin Cox on February 20, 2024 at 1:02pm

The University of Illinois Springfield is making it easier for students at three local community colleges to continue their education.

Starting with this Fall’s application period, UIS will waive the $50 application fee for transfer students applying from Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Richland Community College in Decatur, and Illinois Central College in East Peoria.

WTAX reports that over 60% of the current undergraduate student population at UIS is coming from community colleges.

The application fee waiver will be automatically applied to transfer applications from Lincoln Land Community College, Richland Community College and Illinois Central College starting this Fall until further notice.

For more information and to apply visit the UIS admissions website at uis.edu/apply.