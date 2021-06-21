UIUC Requiring COVID Vaccination to Return to Campus In the Fall

The University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana is requiring all students able to be fully vaccinated to do so before they return to campus this Fall.

The university announced today students must be fully vaccinated, which is defined as 14 days after the final dose, before the fall semester starts. This applies to students who plan to be on campus “with no additional health and safety obligations.”

Students who are not able to be vaccinated and/or have not had their record submitted and verified must continue to be part of the school’s COVID-19 testing program and must keep wearing a mask. Those who are unable to access FDA-authorized vaccines will be able to get one when they arrive on campus.

The school says guidelines for faculty and staff are still being developed and will be shared later this summer.

UIUC becomes one of the first higher education institutions to require the vaccines prior to attendance this Fall.