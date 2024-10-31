Ultimate Frisbee Tourney Coming to Jacksonville Community Park

By Benjamin Cox on October 31, 2024 at 5:48am

Jacksonville residents will have the chance to experience an ultimate frisbee tournament at the end of next month.

The Jacksonville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced that Spirit Fowl in partnership with Illinois Ultimate will be hosting a 4-6 team Ultimate Frisbee Tournament on November 29th in Community Park from Noon to 5PM.

The event is aimed at bringing more recognition to the sport locally by bringing experienced players and newcomers together in a mixed-gender team competition.

Registration is open now through Illinois Ultimate’s official channels at illinoisultimate.org. Cost is $30. For more information, email board@illinoisultimate.org.