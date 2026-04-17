Underground Mural Going Up Downtown

By Gary Scott on April 17, 2026 at 6:23am

Jacksonville Main Street is getting money for a new mural downtown.

Main Street has been awarded $15-thousand from the Illinois Arts Council.

Jacksonville Main Street director Judy Tighe says the new mural will go across the street from the Morgan County Courthouse.

It will occupy the vacant wall on the side of the Rammelkamp law office building.

Tighe says the artist has already begun work.

Scott Lindley has been commissioned to paint the mural about the underground railroad. Tighe says Lindley has talked with local groups, such as the NAACP, Jacksonville Museum Board, and Woodlawn Farm for ideas.

Tighe says the work should be done by sometime in June, hoping it will be done by Juneteenth.