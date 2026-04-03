Underground Parking Changes in Springfield

By Gary Scott on April 3, 2026 at 6:52am

An underground parking garage in downtown Springfield went fully automated this month.

The garage at the Old State Capitol in downtown Springfield improves the security, and makes the garage safer.

The cost for monthly parking has dropped as a result from $85 to $65. But, daily parking will not be an option for the foreseeable future.

However, the fee reduction may encourage more downtown workers to use the underground garage, freeing up street parking for customers and visitors.

Future renovations include renovation of the elevator on the plaza on the south side, construction of both a temporary and permanent accessibility ramp, and eventual return of daily parking.