Underground Railroad at the Jax Museum

By Gary Scott on April 11, 2026 at 6:06am

An exhibit comes to the Jacksonville Area Museum that fits well into Jacksonville’s underground railroad history.

It is a traveling exhibit from Looking for Lincoln.

Jacksonville Area Museum director Tori Ohl says the exhibit is designed to put viewers into the story and struggles.

Ohl says the exhibit stays here til August 1st. The exhibit is on a year long tour.

Ohl says there is so much here that ties into the underground railroad story.

She says the museum has added to the exhibit, including local stories, sites and artifacts.

The museum is open Wednesday and Sundays from 10 AM to 4 PM, and Sundays from 1 to 4 PM. Ohl says donations are always encouraged and welcomed.

As part of the celebration of the exhibit, folk singer Chris Vallillo will perform at the Chapel at College and Clay at 6.