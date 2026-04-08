Underground Railroad Exhibit in Jax Saturday

By Gary Scott on April 8, 2026 at 10:12am

The Jacksonville Area Museum will open an exhibit on Illinois’ Underground Railroad this weekend.

The exhibit opens Saturday.

The new exhibit highlights the courageous stories of freedom seekers and the multi racial conductors who helped them.

The Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, known as Looking for Lincoln is presenting the exhibit.

In addition, folk singer Chris Vallillo will present songs of the Illinois Freedom Road Saturday at 6 at the chapel, at the corner of College and Clay.

The Jacksonville Area Museum is open Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays through august 1st. The exhibit is free and open to the public.